D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.55 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.87). Approximately 41,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 55,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.88).

D4t4 Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.40. The firm has a market cap of £95.13 million and a PE ratio of 24,200.00.

D4t4 Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.00%.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

