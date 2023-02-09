Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $4.13. Daktronics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.