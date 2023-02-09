Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 4th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 170,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 101,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $819,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.80. The stock had a trading volume of 384,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.64 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $10,470,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.