DAO Maker Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00005256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $171.67 million and $6.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00432940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.45 or 0.28678731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00430420 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.