DeltaFi (DELFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,302.48

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $20,302.48 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00443134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.62 or 0.29354027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00438255 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

