Dero (DERO) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00019872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $59.88 million and approximately $182,420.54 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,700.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00425343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00097759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.00717149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00572449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00186172 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,274,052 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

