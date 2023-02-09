Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $188.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.72. 827,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,154. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

