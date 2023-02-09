Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Up 1.9%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €30.20 ($32.47) and last traded at €30.10 ($32.37). Approximately 9,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.55 ($31.77).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($45.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.68 and its 200-day moving average is €26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $585.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

