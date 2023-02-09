Dicker Data Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 12th.
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39.
Insider Activity at Dicker Data
In related news, insider Mary Stojcevski 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st.
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Further Reading
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.