DigiByte Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $163.55 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00425434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00098034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00713669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00575268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,007,205,485 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.