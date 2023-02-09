Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.71. 43,109,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 40,370,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

