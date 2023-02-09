Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

DCBO opened at C$52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 309.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.11. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.80.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

