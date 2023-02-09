Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson Sells 6,979 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,504,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

