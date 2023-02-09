Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,949 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

