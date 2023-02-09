Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

