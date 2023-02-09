Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.87-1.93 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

DEI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 2,117,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 170.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

