DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by MKM Partners

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.67 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

