Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

DUK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.55. 4,383,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.