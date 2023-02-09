Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
DUK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.55. 4,383,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
