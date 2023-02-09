Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

DUK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.