DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, RTT News reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

