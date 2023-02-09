DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, RTT News reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
