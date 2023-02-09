DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.69. 2,288,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.