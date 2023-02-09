dYdX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $233.45 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00012888 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $162.71 million and $233.45 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

