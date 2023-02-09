DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shares of SHOP opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
