DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

