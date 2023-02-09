EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.00.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

EGP stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.94. 234,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $157.99.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.