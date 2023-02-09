Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.91.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.73. 465,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.33. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,570,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,297,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

