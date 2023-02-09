Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-$8.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.04-8.44 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,735. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

