Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.