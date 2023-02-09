Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3,959.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

