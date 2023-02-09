Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $87.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

