Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 16,254 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $256.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.08. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,223,175 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

