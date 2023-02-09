Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 23,921 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

