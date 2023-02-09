Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

