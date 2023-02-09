EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Stock Up 5.6 %

Direct Digital stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 99.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direct Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.