eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $6.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.57. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Insider Activity at eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in eHealth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in eHealth by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

