Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Hits $56,286.19 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and $56,286.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014800 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,092,374 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

