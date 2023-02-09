Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $74,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $340.73 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

