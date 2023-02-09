Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.