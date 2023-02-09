EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.