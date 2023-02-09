Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.06. 714,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.62.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

