Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,445. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

