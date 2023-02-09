Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Up 8%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 23.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Research analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

