Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

ENB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 1,049,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,012. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.07%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

