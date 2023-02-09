Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.
Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,231. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.
Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.
