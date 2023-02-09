Enigma (ENG) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $61,779.27 and $101,259.12 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

