Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $323.00 to $315.00. The company traded as low as $205.51 and last traded at $206.96. Approximately 2,669,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,761,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.87.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.