EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,371. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

