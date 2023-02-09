Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-$5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. Equifax also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.13.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $11.43 on Thursday, reaching $208.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,134. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.23.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.