Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-$5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. Equifax also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.13.
Equifax Stock Performance
Shares of EFX traded down $11.43 on Thursday, reaching $208.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,134. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.23.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
