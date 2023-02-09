Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

ATVI stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

