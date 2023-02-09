Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (AC, ACO.X, CMG, CU, ENGH, FCR.UN, FTT, GWO, HRX, NXE)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 9th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) was given a C$41.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$11.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.15.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.