Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (AC, ACO.X, CMG, CU, ENGH, FCR.UN, FTT, GWO, HRX, NXE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 9th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) was given a C$41.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$11.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.15.

