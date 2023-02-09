Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

